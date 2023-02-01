Head to Head Review: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $20.72 million 1.03 -$12.94 million ($1.16) -1.14 Iris Energy $59.05 million 1.97 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marin Software and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -87.88% -47.59% -37.95% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marin Software and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $6.16, indicating a potential upside of 190.43%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Marin Software.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Marin Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

