Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,185.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 925 ($11.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.