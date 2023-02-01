Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

