Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.77

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 98635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.
Gulfport Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.