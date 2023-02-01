GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 19.71 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,443.11 ($17.82). The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,481. The company has a market cap of £59.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,323.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16).

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

About GSK

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

