Grin Market Cap Hits $6.29 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $799,880.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00415779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.54 or 0.00752350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00570517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00182405 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

