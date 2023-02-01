Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Down 5.3%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. 95,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 23,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Goldmoney Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
Goldmoney Company Profile
GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldmoney (XAUMF)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.