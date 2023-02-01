GMX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.12 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GMX token can currently be bought for $64.30 or 0.00270894 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $542.33 million and $50.12 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMX has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.74 or 0.28229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00568988 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,870,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,434,241 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

