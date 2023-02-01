Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.