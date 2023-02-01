Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

