GG TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,585.70 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $152.75 million and $12,585.70 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.12256993 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,926.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

