General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

