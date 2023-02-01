General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on May 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

General Mills has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

