GasLog Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% per year over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

NYSE GLOP opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.