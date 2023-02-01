Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00010424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $145.34 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
