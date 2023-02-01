FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Lifted by KeyCorp

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VCSA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $766.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.44. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

