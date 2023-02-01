FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Trader Group plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Auto Trader Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 610 ($7.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.29.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.90 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

