FY2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

