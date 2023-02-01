FY2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Raised by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

