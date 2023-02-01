Fruits (FRTS) Market Cap Reaches $5.77 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $268,692.02 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

