Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRES. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 758.57 ($9.37).

Fresnillo Stock Performance

LON:FRES traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 810 ($10.00). 873,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 893.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 792.14. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.31). The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,106.15.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

