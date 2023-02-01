Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 430.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 82.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.