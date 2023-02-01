Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $917,248.27 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 5,728,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 870,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

