Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.