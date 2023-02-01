Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ford Motor Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.
In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
