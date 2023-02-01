Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

