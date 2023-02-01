Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $220.09 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 121.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00398646 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.62 or 0.27981991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00588698 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

