First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.99

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.99 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 30635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

