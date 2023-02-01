First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.59

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $96.52, with a volume of 56651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

