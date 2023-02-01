First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 121,513 shares.The stock last traded at $45.46 and had previously closed at $45.43.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.