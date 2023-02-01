First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 196,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 244,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

