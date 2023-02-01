First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as low as C$10.48. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 665,486 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,503.33.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. Insiders sold a total of 27,857 shares of company stock valued at $337,767 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.