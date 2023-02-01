First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as low as C$10.48. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 665,486 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,503.33.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,020. Insiders sold a total of 27,857 shares of company stock valued at $337,767 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

