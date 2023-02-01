First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as low as C$10.48. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 665,486 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,503.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 830.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,857 shares of company stock valued at $337,767.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

