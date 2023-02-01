First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as low as C$10.48. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 665,486 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,503.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.00.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 830.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,857 shares of company stock valued at $337,767.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

