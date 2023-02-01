First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of FIBK opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

