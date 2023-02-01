Financial Review: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips -6.09% 7.50% 3.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $17.59 billion 1.80 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 0.75 $3.93 billion ($1.27) -13.48

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Koninklijke Philips’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koninklijke Philips 5 3 2 0 1.70

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology. The Connected Care businesses segment consists Hospital Patient Monitoring, Emergency Care, Sleep & Respiratory Care and Connected Care Informatics. The Personal Health businesses segment consists of Oral Healthcare, Personal Care,Mother and Child Care. The Other segment reports on the items Innovation & Strategy, IP Royalties, Central costs, and other small items. The company was founded by Anton Frederik Philips and Gerard Leonard Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

