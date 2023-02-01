Fellaz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,170.30 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005512 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $102,170.30 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00399407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.13 or 0.28035397 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00587727 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

