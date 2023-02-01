FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
