FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $193.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.