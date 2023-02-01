Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $134.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

