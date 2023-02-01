FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $760.68

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 760.68 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.29). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.39), with a volume of 223,745 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDM. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.70) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

FDM Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 762.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 746.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of £877.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,703.33.

Insider Activity

FDM Group Company Profile

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($613.31).

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

