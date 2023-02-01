Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Zeno Research LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

