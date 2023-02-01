Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,875 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

