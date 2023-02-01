Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,173 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %
SNY stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
