Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.