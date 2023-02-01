Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

