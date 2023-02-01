Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Diageo by 55.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

