Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

SU opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

