Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 732.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,227,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

