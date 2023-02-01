Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TJX opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.