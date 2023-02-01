Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.25.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RE stock traded up $6.64 on Wednesday, hitting $356.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $361.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

