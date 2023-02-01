Everdome Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Everdome has a total market cap of $60.90 million and $4.30 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

