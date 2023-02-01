EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) versus Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Head to Head Analysis

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverCommerce and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 8 0 2.64 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given EverCommerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

This table compares EverCommerce and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $490.14 million 4.07 -$81.97 million ($0.24) -43.04 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -7.87% -3.79% -2.24% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EverCommerce has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

